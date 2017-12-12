40th annual Calera Christmas Parade held

Calera helds its 40th annual Christmas Parade Saturday evening.

RIGHT: Shown are some of the participants in the 40th annual Calera Christmas Parade.

Having a good time during the Calera Christmas Parade.

ABOVE: Candy was thrown during the 40th annual Calera Christmas Parade.

Shown are more participants in the Calera Christmas Parade held Saturday.

Calera students wave during the 40th annual parade held downtown.

Santa Claus is shown during the Calera Christmas Parade.

Many different automobiles were in the Calera Christmas Parade.

A parade participant waves at spectators during the 40th annual Calera Christmas Parade.