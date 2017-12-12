REI Oklahoma celebrates 35 years in Durant

Rural Enterprises of Oklahoma Inc is now officially REI Oklahoma. The name change will not affect the services they provide to people who need their services.

Friday at a noon luncheon and presentation, REI became a chartered member of NeighborWorks America.

NeighborWorks America has a mission to develop and preserve affordable housing as well as revitalize neighborhoods and create jobs.

REI Oklahoma and NeighborWorks America’s new partnership will allow REI to help more people through their various programs, officials say.

REI was presented a $50,000 check Friday which starts the ball rolling for both entities to help people they serve.

The REI Oklahoma offices are located on Enterprise Drive in Durant.

They provide economic development services for Oklahomans that directly impacts 490 jobs in the state.

The NeighborWorks America charter is an exclusive honor that REI spent months in their selection process to acquire, according to officials.

Last year, $356 million dollars directly impacted the economy through REI’s efforts.

NeighborWorks made a direct investment of $7.1 billion into their communities economy.

Officials say the numbers projected these two companies will directly impact the future economy are staggering.

John Santnor, Midwest Region Vice President for Neighborworks America said, “REI Oklahoma’s statewide footprint will greatly expand NeighborWorks’ impact in Oklahoma, helping more people become homeowners and assisting more entrepreneurs as they work to create jobs and housing opportunities that are critical to the stability and growth of communities across the state.”

REI’s contribution to business plans that were set in motion in the state with 24 loans that filled gaps in the system for those businesses that might not have been able to move forward otherwise.

2,469 entrepreneurs were provided technical assistance to help their businesses run smoother and increase production.

REI’s Business Center helped 14 women in completing the process to become small business owners of businesses owned by women.

Native American’s and minority owned businesses were helped by REI and that help affected 232 jobs directly, according to officials.

REI Oklahoma directly impacts many areas of the state economy in ways too numerous to list.

Down payments and closing costs for housing were moved along with 779 home buyers receiving assistance.

Those families enjoy the roof over their head because they received help from REI, officials said.

The statistics go on and on, but the message is, REI makes a difference in Durant and the state’s economy.

On the local level, REI has 11 commercial spaces in Durant.

Those spaces helped 106 people in many ways they might note found the same help.

NeighborWorks America has provided help for nearly 40 years. REI Oklahoma has provided their specialized help for 35 years. With this partnership, officials say they will continue to help people well into the future.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

NeighborWorks America Relationship Manager Leon Gray, Vice President-Midwest Region NeighborWorks America John Santner, Chairman of the Board Gary Sherrer, and President Gary Dewald with a $50,000 check to begin their chartership with NeighborWorks America. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_2375REItwo.jpg NeighborWorks America Relationship Manager Leon Gray, Vice President-Midwest Region NeighborWorks America John Santner, Chairman of the Board Gary Sherrer, and President Gary Dewald with a $50,000 check to begin their chartership with NeighborWorks America. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat REI Oklahoma is celebrating 35 years in Durant. REI President Scott Dewald and Chairman of the Board Gary Sherrer are shown at a Friday luncheon celebration. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_2365REIone.jpg REI Oklahoma is celebrating 35 years in Durant. REI President Scott Dewald and Chairman of the Board Gary Sherrer are shown at a Friday luncheon celebration. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

NeighborWorks America new charter member