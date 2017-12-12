More than 1,000 take photo with Santa

Durant Main Street hosted Santa at Market Square this past Saturday.

The noon event saw hundreds waiting patiently in line, in the cold, for their photo with the popular Mr. Claus.

Ol’ Saint Nick brought one of his favorite reindeer, the very tame Dasher, along for the trip.

Taking a photo with Santa is a Christmas tradition for many and this may be Santa’s first official visit to the area.

Being able to pet one of his actual reindeer was an added treat for kids and parents alike.

Rumor is, Rudolph was home resting at the North Pole, in preparation for his big night, leading Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve.

The red-nosed reindeer with his nose so bright, could not be reached for comment.

The number one reindeer in his group of 8, Santa watched as Dasher occasionally stole his limelight.

It didn’t bother him at all because he was happy seeing the huge smiles on everyone’s face.

Dasher’s majestic 19th point rack was noticed by everyone who petted her.

Durant Main Street coordinated the event with Santa as part of the Toys for Tots campaign.

Anyone who brought a donation received a free photo with Santa in the sleigh donated by Kopper Kettle.

Others were able to purchase their photo with Kris Kringle.

Hot Shots provided warm hot chocolate for the donations to Toys for Tots.

The photographer patiently took almost 1,200 photos of those sitting on Santa’s lap.

Mothers and fathers with cell phone cameras also took photos of their children.

Balloon animals, bounces houses, food trucks, dance troupes, and artists and musicians helped create a festive atmosphere at Market Square.

The opportunity for people to see Dasher, contributed to the success of the event, according to Durant Main Street Director Stephanie Gardner.

She said, “People loved the reindeer. People seriously loved the reindeer. Santa has come to the Main Street event for years. We are so happy he was able to visit Durant today.”

Hundreds lined up for photos with Santa at Market Square. Durant Main Street hosted Santa, and special guest, Dasher the Reindeer for the photo opportunity Saturday. Santa watches as Aria Ensey and mother Hailey Ensey of Bennington, meet a reindeer for the very first time. Dasher, one of Santa's 8 reindeer, seemed to enjoy all the petting from the kids. Santa said Rudolph was home at the North Pole, resting in preparation for the big night, Christmas Eve. The kids enjoyed balloon animals provided by Diane Gauthier of Balloons-n-Stuff of Durant.

