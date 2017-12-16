Council recognizes hero

The Durant City Council met Tuesday at City Hall. Regular business was taken care of with several important agenda items approved. Callworks 911 authorization to improve the 911 system in the amount of $318,157 was approved. Payment for that improvement is deferred until 2019 which allows the city times to recoup and get the budget in line. City Manager Tim Rundel said this improvement in Durant’s 911 will also allow, in case of emergency, other city’s to use Durant’s 911 to dispatch their 911 system.

Parks and Ground maintenance for the 2018 season was awarded to Paul Lynch as the owner of Lynch Lawn & Landscape LLC. The City Council approved a resolution of support for the Durant Industrial Authority. A few months ago the council cut funding to the DIA. Director Tommy Kramer retired leaving that seat open. The DIA is regrouping with the council’s approval, the DIA will continue recruiting vital business to Durant. The City’s Rails to Trails project is moving ahead with improvements planned over the next year.

Old railroad right of ways, with track removed, will become jogging and walking trails near the softball fields on north First. The council adjourned the public meeting to discuss city a bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters. They also held confidential communications in that executive session concerning a lawsuit brought against the city by former employee Keach Ballard. Humberto Vasquez was honored by the council for his quick thinking when a contracted out of town worker was electrocuted working on a lift at City Hall.

Vasquez sprang into action notifying officials who were able to calm the man down and summon first responders. Vasquez fast response to the incident is credited with saving the man’s life.

