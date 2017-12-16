The Boulder is just a memory now

“You couldn’t miss it, but you didn’t care if it was there,” are just some of the remarks by those who have watched the evolution of Roberson’s Motel and O-Riley’s Restaurant.

A landmark in Durant for almost 75 years, it’s been known as The Boulder Motel for at least 4 decades.

Located at the strategic intersection of 9th and Main, in the heart of the city, it’s just a memory now.

Many residents have fond memories of eating at the restaurant after church.

Students in the area, high school and college, stayed overnight and have other memories there that they’d never admit to their parents.

For many, the rooms of The Boulder had a part of their growing up.

After prom parties, and parties in general, memories were made there.

In recent years, Rajendra Patel has owned the building.

The Patel family owns several motels in the area.

As other businesses migrated west, so did the hotels.

That left an economically challenged clientele to use The Boulder Motel.

It was still a thriving motel when Patel’s parents owned the property. When he was young, he came to America as a high school student.

For Patel, it’s just a part of his past.

It’s now owned by the owner of the shopping center it anchored for years.

Now, there is a new view in Durant.

It’s one that is unobstructed looking northeast from stores on that strip.

This week, demolition crews with heavy steel machines took down what had stood through so much of Durant’s past.

Parades of all sorts passed the building.

One resident of Durant said, “If those walls could talk.”

Many in town are glad they can’t.

One resident said, “There’s no telling what has gone on inside those walls.”

Crews have worked several weeks on the asbestos abatement before demo crews arrived to level it.

The cancer-causing agent had to be removed by experts who sealed each room off before demolition.

When the walls were removed, word on the street was that anyone could go there, rip the electrical wire out of the walls, and go sell it to the scrap yard.

Several who lived on the street were heard telling they “made some spending money.”

The motel was once a majestic place filled with good people, visiting Durant.

The restaurant was a fine diner filled with people every day.

In recent years, the Boulder had become an eyesore to the area.

The City of Durant will soon begin work on the arts district planned for South 9th.

One official said that retail food could locate in that spot.

A restaurant on the national level such as those on the west side could build there.

For now, nothing is confirmed to locate on the vacant piece of concrete.

That valuable piece of historic property has been reclaimed.

Memories are all that remain of a once-nice motel located at a major intersection in Durant.

It thrived before the highway was built west of town.

One resident, Charlene Mills, has memories of working there as a 15-year old single mother.

She said, “I waited tables. One day I broke a pitcher and Mr. Oriley said he was going to take it out of my pay. I didn’t make a whole lot and I quit that job.”

Others will undoubtedly reflect on their memories as they drive by and notice a little piece of their past is gone.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Roberson’s Motel at 9th and Main was located on one of the busiest intersections in Durant. It later became the Patel’s Boulder Motel. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_old-1.jpg Roberson’s Motel at 9th and Main was located on one of the busiest intersections in Durant. It later became the Patel’s Boulder Motel. Unknown ORiley’s Restaurant was the anchor to the motel. Many remember eating fine meals at the intersection of 9th and Main. Children would count 18-wheelers that drove by. Sometimes they would honk at the kids as they ate Sunday lunch with their families. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_old2.jpg ORiley’s Restaurant was the anchor to the motel. Many remember eating fine meals at the intersection of 9th and Main. Children would count 18-wheelers that drove by. Sometimes they would honk at the kids as they ate Sunday lunch with their families. Unknown The Boulder Motel is gone now. Memories are all that remain of a once majestic motel where many spent their honeymoon or slept when visiting family in Durant. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_old3.jpg The Boulder Motel is gone now. Memories are all that remain of a once majestic motel where many spent their honeymoon or slept when visiting family in Durant. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Developers hoping to land a national restaurant there