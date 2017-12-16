Cantrell DISD Teacher of the Year

Durant Independent School District Superintendent Duane Merideth presented the district Teacher of the Year award Friday afternoon at Durant Middle School.

Mrs. Melissa Cantrell is the DMS candidate who was picked to represent the district as Teacher of the Year candidate on the state level next year.

A committee chose the teacher of the year from one candidate from each school in the district.

She teaches 7th grade math and pre-algebra and is a teacher known for going the extra mile needed to make each of her students succeed.

She said one of her most rewarding moments is when one of her students understands and can solve the problem.

She said, “Seeing my kids in class and their a-ha moments, and just being with them as they learn,” is what means the most to her.

Everything was hush hush as teachers and staff wondered who would be awarded Friday. No one but a select few knew the award was coming, to whom and where.

When the Superintendent shows up on campus with staff and representatives from the community, it’s a dead giveaway he’s there for something very important.

There is no award higher in the district, but Merideth said he’s proud of everyone in the district who contributes to the children’s education.

At approximately 2 p.m. on the last day of school before a two-week break, students at DMS were assembled in the gymnasium. Cantrell was sitting on the top bleacher with her students.

A parade of people came through the door who weren’t part of the school, but a few were recognizable by the students. Cantrell could be seen in the bleachers, covering her head with her hands, the moment she realized something was up.

It could have been just a normal day at school until Cantrell saw her husband in the group.

She instantly knew this carefully choreographed surprise in the gym, was for her.

Merideth walked to the microphone as he looked up in the bleachers, and at that moment, the roar of the students could be heard for miles.

Superintendent Merideth asked her to come on down as the students applauded their teacher.

She made her way to Merideth and was awarded District Teacher of the Year.

She received $2,500 as part of the award.

Sodexo, Dr. Pepper and DISD each donated a check to the TOY winner.

Everyone wanted to know what she was thinking at the exact moment she saw the group enter the gym, and her husband was with them.

Terrence Cantrell says he sees her work hard. He see her dedication to her students and goes the extra mile for them.

He knows she does what’s needed, “I see someone who takes care of everything. That’s how she does things.” he said.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and she’s got it.”

Superintendent Merideth said, “All the teachers in our district excel. This was selected by a committee of her peers. They made the choice and Mrs. Cantrell does a great job. She’s a wonderful teacher and we are glad to have her.”

Cantrell said at that moment, in the bleachers, she was thinking, “Why me?”

She was surprised that the award was Friday, and that she was the one chosen.

Both she and Merideth said there were great candidates at the other campuses.

This year though, it’s Cantrell’s year.

After the committee conducted the interviews, they decided she epitomizes what a Teacher of the Year should be.

Sodexo’s David Wagner and and Dr. Pepper’s Daniel Brinkley were on hand as Cantrell was awarded the cash prizes they contributed.

What will she spend her $2,500 prize on? Cantrell said, “My family. We are going on vacation.”

The questions asked the candidates were from the national level.

Each candidate was interviewed and the teacher they felt best personified what Teacher of the Year should be was chosen.

Cantrell said she felt honored for being chosen.

She was singled out on her campus of Durant Middle School. She said she’s proud of her school and her fellow teachers and all the staff at DMS.

Cantrell has a little bit of time before she represents DISD in the running for State Teacher of the Year next year.

Mrs. Cantrell said she would hope to inspire other teachers to continue teaching our next generations.

When asked what she would say to those teachers, Cantrell said, “No matter what, in spite of the constant bombardment of public opinion and the budget cuts, we are underpaid, and sometimes we are understaffed, I’d say to remember why we are here. We are here for the kids. That’s why we are here.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

She’ll represent Durant at state