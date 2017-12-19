Toys put smiles on parents’ face

Christmas morning when children look under the tree to see if Santa had them on his naughty or nice list, the smiles on their face confirms they were nice.

They see their toys under the tree and know that the Jolly old man visited while they slept.

Parents are smiling knowing they had some help from U.S. Marine Corps managed program Toys for Tots.

They partner with the local Lions for the Lions Toy Box toy collection campaign.

Toys for Tots help make Christmas special for many children across the United States.

The US Marine Corps collects toys with local partners locally, then distribute them to parents.

Brian Bond, Bryan County Toys for Tots coordinator, said he’s very happy this year at the support from the community.

He and wife Tasha have dedicated years of their lives to this event that’s dear to their heart.

A little over a week before Christmas, 1700 parents converged on the Haggard Building at the Bryan County Fairgrounds Saturday to pick out presents for their children.

Parents made a request, on behalf of their children to Toys for Tots.

Each parent in the program received a card in the mail notifying them that 9am was their chance to pick presents for the children of their family.

Some parents had only one child, while others has several.

Paul Buntz is Lions Club President. He said, “It’s a great service to the community.”

The children weren’t allowed to come with parents for the 9 a.m. toy shopping experience.

One can imagine children saying, “That’s what I want,” and it would take a long time at that rate.

Parents who weren’t in the Toys for Tots mailing could pick presents at 11 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

The group wanted to make sure everyone had a chance and that no child was left out.

The program’s need for donated toys grows from year to year as the population increases.

There is a growing number of Grandparents caring for their grandchildren.

Patricia Dills of Cartwright is one who helping with her 4 Grandchildren.

She smiled and said about the Toys for Tots, “I love it. Without Toys for Tots, my babies would have nothing.”

The strain on parents paychecks grows too, as they try to provide a good Christmas for their children.

Toys for Tots helps parents and Santa provide presents for those children marked on his “nice” list.

Kenny Gardner of Durant was picking up toys. He said, “We fell on hard times this year. Without this, I don’t know what we would do.”

Peggy Denton of Cartwright, gets help from a volunteer, Miss Southeast Oklahoma and OU student Carli Manwell. She was one of many volunteers Saturday as parents picked out presents for their children in the 2017 Christmas Toys for Tots event. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_tots-1.jpg Peggy Denton of Cartwright, gets help from a volunteer, Miss Southeast Oklahoma and OU student Carli Manwell. She was one of many volunteers Saturday as parents picked out presents for their children in the 2017 Christmas Toys for Tots event. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Courtney Rogers, a senior at Coleman High School volunteers, Patricia Dills of Cartwright, from Lubbock Texas is excited to pick out presents for her 4 grandchildren. Sixth grader at DIS Hannah Baskin, and Otto Baskin are volunteers helping at the Toys for Tots event Saturday. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_tots2.jpg Courtney Rogers, a senior at Coleman High School volunteers, Patricia Dills of Cartwright, from Lubbock Texas is excited to pick out presents for her 4 grandchildren. Sixth grader at DIS Hannah Baskin, and Otto Baskin are volunteers helping at the Toys for Tots event Saturday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat