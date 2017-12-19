Salvation Army feeds families at Christmas

Cars and people filled the Bryan County Fairgrounds Saturday for the Salvation Army of Durant and the Toys for Tots Christmas giveaways.

Both organizations’ efforts are essential in helping area residents have a good Christmas.

The Salvation Army provided food for 350 families in Bryan County as part of their Christmas food basket giveaway.

They are not included in any other food drives in the area.

Brenda Simpson is Secretary/Treasurer of the Salvation Army of Durant.

She’s watched the money and support dwindle.

She said, “This year has been rough without help we got in years past from outside organizations. But we made it happen with help from others.”

In addition to the food at Christmas, The Salvation Army helps people pay bills in near emergency situations all year long.

They need donations of food at Christmas to make their food baskets available for those who may need them.

They need money donations to help them help people with bills year round.

Simpson said, “Thirty something years ago we started the food drive. We got all the schools involved and we had enough left over, when we finished, we’d fill up all the food pantries in town. In years past, we had abundance, but this year, we were on our own.”

Their cash funding and food came from two sources, direct donations and bell ringing volunteers outside local business.

When someone drops money in the bell ringers kettle, she said that money stays 100% right here in Bryan County.

Simpson said, “We bought $4000 in groceries to make this event a success and provide for those who needed food this year. We cut from 400 to 350 but we helped everyone who needed help. If we had donations, we would not have had to spend that $4000 on groceries for Christmas. That money would have gone directly to help people with their bills.”

Many family’s budgets don’t go far enough to provide enough food at Christmas.

It could be a family with children, or senior citizens.

Food on the table and toys can be lower on the list of priorities coming after bills.

The Salvation Army is an organization that provide both as well as other services many may not be aware of.

As a retired social worker, Simpson knows the need families have and is instrumental in the faith-based Salvation Army in their mission to help families.

Simpson said, “We signed up people from all of Bryan County. We have the list broken down by the town they are from.”

She said that this opportunity for food is “not just for kids, it’s for the elderly. We help everybody we can.”

Families signed up at the library for the food baskets.

She said, “The staff there helped sign people up and really helped some with the forms. Each basket is based on the amount of people in each family.”

Simpson said when things didn’t look good for their ability to help people this year, “Eric Stuteville really came through for us. They gave us a great donation to get us off our feet to do this. They were a lifesaver. WoodmenLife gave us food, and a money donation. Walmart, helped us with purchasing hams. We spent $3100 on hams. Greenspray and Pruitt’s have been good to us. They helped us with food at cost.”

She said The Mix 96.1 with Jay Lindley “was a big help. He helped us so much. Each of the banks all helped out. Even with that help, we still had to spend $4000 of our money. We’ve never had to do that.”

The Salvation Army kept the faith and giving out those food baskets was a reward for all the hard work.

Lindley said, “I helped as part of my job. But personally, I like that it helps people I may not even know. We live in a community where we want to make sure everyone has. No one is going without. If they reached out to the Salvation Army, they didn’t go without.”

Simpson said even with the shortfall, she was still able to help the men’s halfway house and the women’s shelter by providing food.

She said, “We took all of them food baskets too. They were so grateful to get it. People are in there to make their lives better and we were able to help them. It was worth every minute to see their faces.”

A steady stream of people entered Haggard Hall empty handed and walked out with a large box of food to take home to their family.

With families of 2 to 10, if one were to calculate the actual number of individual meals that provided, its a substantial number.

Andrea Donelan of Durant is an example of a mother who appreciates the food basket giveaway and the efforts of the Salvation Army.

Donelan said, “I’ve got a 7 year old, 11, 1 and a 5 month old.”

This Christmas season, those who helped the Salvation Army, also helped them help each family have a good Christmas.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

James Harrington, a Salvation Army volunteer, on right, hands Andrea Donelan of Durant a large box of food as part of the 2017 Salvation Army food basket giveaway. She was one of over 300 families Saturday that received food for Christmas this year. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Salvation-Army.jpg James Harrington, a Salvation Army volunteer, on right, hands Andrea Donelan of Durant a large box of food as part of the 2017 Salvation Army food basket giveaway. She was one of over 300 families Saturday that received food for Christmas this year. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

350 food baskets given to families