SE Fall graduating class includes 54% first-generation graduates

More than half – 54% — of Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s fall graduating class are first-generation college graduates.

The graduates, families, friends, and University faculty/staff celebrated the accomplishments Saturday at Fall Commencement. Two ceremonies were held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jon Hazell was the keynote speaker. Hazell has taught Anatomy & Physiology, Biology, and Environmental Science at Durant High School for 34 years and holds two degrees from Southeastern.

Offering welcoming remarks were Southeastern president Sean Burrage and Regent Connie Reilly of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

