Posted on by

SE Fall graduating class includes 54% first-generation graduates


Southeastern Fall Commencement was held Saturday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.


Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

Southeastern President Sean Burrage congratulates a graduate.


Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jon Hazell was the SE commencement speaker.


Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

Southeastern President Sean Burrage is shown congratulating graduate Sarah Schueller


Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

More than half – 54% — of Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s fall graduating class are first-generation college graduates.

The graduates, families, friends, and University faculty/staff celebrated the accomplishments Saturday at Fall Commencement. Two ceremonies were held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jon Hazell was the keynote speaker. Hazell has taught Anatomy & Physiology, Biology, and Environmental Science at Durant High School for 34 years and holds two degrees from Southeastern.

Offering welcoming remarks were Southeastern president Sean Burrage and Regent Connie Reilly of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

­— Submitted by SE.

Southeastern Fall Commencement was held Saturday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SEcrowd.jpgSoutheastern Fall Commencement was held Saturday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

Southeastern President Sean Burrage congratulates a graduate.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SEPrez.jpgSoutheastern President Sean Burrage congratulates a graduate. Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jon Hazell was the SE commencement speaker.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SEHazell.jpgOklahoma Teacher of the Year Jon Hazell was the SE commencement speaker. Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

Southeastern President Sean Burrage is shown congratulating graduate Sarah Schueller
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SEGrad.jpgSoutheastern President Sean Burrage is shown congratulating graduate Sarah Schueller Photos by Dan Hoke | SE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:28 pm |    

SE Fall graduating class includes 54% first-generation graduates

SE Fall graduating class includes 54% first-generation graduates
5:27 pm |    

Salvation Army feeds families at Christmas

Salvation Army feeds families at Christmas
5:27 pm |    

Toys put smiles on parents’ face

Toys put smiles on parents’ face
comments powered by Disqus