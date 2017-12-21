Prayer event held for sheriff’s office

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office was honored Sunday during a prayer event for law enforcement held at the Bryan County Courthouse.

Sheriff Johnny Christian and 13 of the 20 members of his department were present for the event. Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jesse West led the prayer.

Organizer Erika Claborn presented the sheriff’s office a Thin Blue Line flag made by her son, Josh Claborn.

This was the second annual event organized by Erika Claborn. Last year, the Durant Police Department was honored.

“We had a National Day of Prayer for our law enforcement,” she said. “This year, I decided to honor the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Johnny Christian and his deputies gathered in front of the courthouse. Sheriff Christian performed a uniform inspection and then proceeded to carry out a vehicle inspection. I noticed that in back of the vehicles were stuffed animals. These are given to children involved in wrecks and other situations, bringing these children comfort and knowing someone really cares for their safety and well being.”

Monday, Claborn delivered the sheriff’s office lunch.

Next year, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be honored.

Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian, left, is shown with members of his department during a prayer event held Sunday. Front row, left, Undersheriff Darrell Northcott, Lt. Brian Fowlkes, Deputy Eric Taylor, Deputy Matt Stacy, Deputy Mark Dinapoli, Deputy Justin Vawter and Chaplain Jesse West. Back row, left, Chief Deputy Steve Nabors, Lt. Joey Tucker, Deputy Scott Goad, Deputy Tyler Balentine, Deputy Robbie Haislip and Deputy Mark Idell. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7833.jpg Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian, left, is shown with members of his department during a prayer event held Sunday. Front row, left, Undersheriff Darrell Northcott, Lt. Brian Fowlkes, Deputy Eric Taylor, Deputy Matt Stacy, Deputy Mark Dinapoli, Deputy Justin Vawter and Chaplain Jesse West. Back row, left, Chief Deputy Steve Nabors, Lt. Joey Tucker, Deputy Scott Goad, Deputy Tyler Balentine, Deputy Robbie Haislip and Deputy Mark Idell. Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jesse West leads a prayer during a prayer for law enforcement event held Sunday at the courthouse. In the center is event organizer Erika Claborn who presented Sheriff Johnny Christian with a Thin Blue Line flag made by Josh Claborn. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7843.jpg Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jesse West leads a prayer during a prayer for law enforcement event held Sunday at the courthouse. In the center is event organizer Erika Claborn who presented Sheriff Johnny Christian with a Thin Blue Line flag made by Josh Claborn. Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian is shown inspecting the uniform of sheriff’s office Chaplain Jesse West. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7826.jpg Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian is shown inspecting the uniform of sheriff’s office Chaplain Jesse West.