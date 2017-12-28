Sheriff promoting physical fitness

Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian is encouraging physical fitness for all employees of the sheriff’s office.

Last week, two groups of employees, from deputies, confinement officers and administrative staff, participated in running, push-ups and sit-ups.

Christian said he has started a physical fitness evaluation to see where employees are with regards to fitness and to encourage them to exercise. The sheriff says physical fitness makes a person feel better.

“Like I explained to them, physical fitness, with what we do on a day to day, it only improves in your quality of life, being able to feel good throughout your day, around your kids and on the job.” Christian said. “It just increases the quality of work that you do when you feel good.

“So, we want to promote the physical fitness and motivate them. We bring them out here in groups, the entire staff, and work them together.”

According to Christian, they have fun running a 100-yard sprint and they also run one mile. They do push-ups and sit-ups for the purpose of revealing their exercise level which will motivate them to work toward fitness improvements.

Christian said he has observed during his many years as a law enforcement officer how important physical fitness is to the job when dealing with potentially violent criminals. Confinement officers often face these same risks with suspects who are brought to jail, so it is important for them to be physically fit as well.

According to Christian, having physically fit employees will also help with reducing work-related injuries.

”This year, our workman’s comp claims were way down,” Christian said. “We didn’t have very many at all within the sheriff’s office and were able to provide them a bonus for that. So, we want to keep that going and keep all of the guys striving to improve themselves. It’s all volunteer. It’s not a punishment, but it’s on themselves to create their quality of life.”

Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is organizing group exercise events for all employees. Shown are Bryan County Jail employees Officer Shane Gill, left, and Sgt. Justin Hall. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7914.jpg Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is organizing group exercise events for all employees. Shown are Bryan County Jail employees Officer Shane Gill, left, and Sgt. Justin Hall. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Bryan County Jail Confinement Officer Brady Sims is shown doing push-ups during an exercise event held last week. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7920.jpg Bryan County Jail Confinement Officer Brady Sims is shown doing push-ups during an exercise event held last week. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Bates and Deputy Clerk Jennifer DaVault are shown jogging during a group exercise organized for sheriff’s office employees. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7883.jpg Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Bates and Deputy Clerk Jennifer DaVault are shown jogging during a group exercise organized for sheriff’s office employees. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian gives instructions on push-ups to sheriff’s office employees during an exercise event held last week. The sheriff is encouraging physical fitness by all employees of the sheriff’s office. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_7898.jpg Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian gives instructions on push-ups to sheriff’s office employees during an exercise event held last week. The sheriff is encouraging physical fitness by all employees of the sheriff’s office. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat