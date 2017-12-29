Memorial held for Trooper Petty

A memorial service for retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ronald D. Petty was held Friday afternoon in Durant.

Ron Petty Badge #604, devoted his life to keeping the highways of Oklahoma safe for motorists.

He did that first as a Trooper, then by educating the public and bringing awareness to issues that helped increase the public’s safety.

His wife Betty, sons David and Jesse, and Petty’s family and friends said goodbye to the beloved man.

Trooper Petty took his last ride Friday afternoon with fellow Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers, Durant Police, Bryan County Sheriff’s Department, and Choctaw Tribal Police.

The procession of black and white left Brown’s Funeral Home heading toward Durant on Main Street.

Red and blue lights and wailing sirens of 2o law enforcement vehicles paid honor to the man many knew from his years of public service announcements bringing awareness to drunk driving.

Troopers and his son Jesse, a Durant Police Officer, took that last ride with the 30 year veteran.

Trooper Petty then cruised south of Durant to the bypass and back to Brown’s.

People from all walks of life paid their respects to Petty.

It’s no secret how the public felt about the beloved Trooper.

His son Jesse said, “I am very honored, but not surprised, because dad seemed to positively effect everyone he met or was in involved with.”

Johnny Christian was a teenage boy, excited and ready to drive a car when he first met the elder Petty.

Christian couldn’t have known that one day, he would someday serve the public as a Trooper himself.

“The first time I met him, he gave me the driving test. Years later, I became a Trooper and I got to partner with him which was an excellent experience. He did so much for public relations and media relations. He taught me so much through the years as we worked together,” Christian said.

He’s also a retired trooper who now serves as Bryan County Sheriff.

Petty too, even in retirement, continued to give of himself as he worked at Ft. Washita.

Christian said, “He did such a great job out there as historian and public relations, with people who came to visit Ft. Washita. My brother took him on the House floor and had a resolution done for him.”

Mike Christian was Representative on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

Sheriff Christian said he took Petty to OKC for the resolution. That’s just one of the many things Petty was recognized for in his service to the public.

There were many things that his family and the people of Oklahoma appreciated in Ron Petty.

He was always willing to help anyone and it was said that he was a genuine “people person.”

One of his many radio messages is remembered by many, “If you drink a 3rd on the 4th, will you be alive to see the 5th?”

One of his missions was to educate teenagers about the dangers of drunk driving.

152 newspaper articles, nearly 50 radio commercials, almost 20 television public service announcements, Special Olympics, rodeo bike tours and his many safety education programs saved so many unknown lives, they are impossible to count.

His devotion to his family was first and foremost in his heart.

His son Jesse, as Durant Police officer followed in his dad’s footsteps in law enforcement.

His son David became a teacher, just as his dad taught people the perils of drunk driving and public safety and awareness.

The admiration of Trooper Petty will continue as those who knew him remember his many contributions.

Christian said he was “He was part of the family. He was very much part of the family. He was one of a kind and he will be missed.”

In addition to his wife and sons, Petty leaves behind a brother and grandchildren.

Darrell Northcott was his Supervisor for a time when both were OHP Troopers.

Northcott said about Petty, “He was one of the most dedicated individuals I have ever known. He was a true law enforcement officer. He spoke well of everyone and was always willing to help anyone, anytime day or night. We worked together and had a really good time. We laughed and had fun, and at the same time, we would cry together.”

Petty had a gift in his relationships with people. Northcott said, “The kids loved him. He made them smile and laugh. He taught them about safety as he made them laugh. He was one of a kind.”

Northcott said as Petty would travel from the area to Oklahoma City, “He’d get on the radio to every police department on the way up there. He’d say, “how are you doing?” He’d be willing to help. He’d do it every time.”

Jesse Petty is proud of his dad’s legacy. He said, “My dad will continue to live on by the values he instilled in my brother David and me.”

He knows his father will be remembered for the many things he did while he served.

Petty said, “The lasting memory would have to be that he absolutely impacted public safety in the area contributing to saving lives all along continuing to be man of character, a great husband and an amazing father.”

Durant Police Chief Chief David Houser echoed the sentiments everyone felt as they said goodbye.

He sees Trooper Petty’s son daily as both protect and serve the people of Durant.

Houser said, “Trooper Petty’s legacy as a lawman and a father lives on in his son Jesse who proudly serves with the Durant Police Department. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Petty family.”

Northcott said, “PR was his business and he done it well.”

Christian, said something when thinking about his wife and children, that resounded at his service Friday, ” It’s just heartbreaking to lose him.”

Trooper Petty’s “last ride” was a celebration of life for all who knew and loved him.

Jesse Petty said, “My dad would be so proud, he went out with full honors.”

Lights and sirens for Trooper Ronald Petty's "last ride" through the place he called home. Durant Police led the procession Friday afternoon with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan County Sheriff, and Choctaw Tribal Police following. Petty will be remembered as an outstanding public servant. A veteran of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ronald Petty personified dignity, honor and service in everything he did. His family, friends and co-workers said goodbye Friday as his memorial service was held in Durant.

