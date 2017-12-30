Museum to hold Journey Stories

Staff report

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 4, The Three Valley Museum will once again host a series of presentations regarding a person or event that had an impact on the Bryan County area.

“We call them Journey Stories,” said Nancy Ferris, curator of the museum.

“For the past six years, friends have met at the museum at 5:30 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in January to be entertained and enlightened by stories of historical significance to our area.” In the beginning, only 10 or 12 would attend. In the past two years, we see 75 to 100 in attendance each evening. It truly is a fantastic way to learn about our colorful history.”

January 4- Riding with the Light Horsemen

Attorney Ken Rainbolt explores the role of the Choctaw Law Enforcement Officers

January 9- “The Road Less Traveled”

Jane Semple Umsted traces her family roots through Indian Territory and beyond

January 11- Circus! Circus! Circus!

David Ralls, once a Circus owner and now City Manager of the City of Hugo, Oklahoma, will speak on the history of the Circus in Southeastern Oklahoma

January 16- Ghost Towns of Bryan County (Part 1)

Local journalist and photographer Matt Swearengin and Ken Rainbolt will present a pictorial documentary of the lost towns that once were thriving in Bryan County.

January 18- Ghost Towns of Bryan County (Part 2)

January 23- “The French Connection”

The family of long time residents ,Betty and the late John Wakefield, will delve into their life’s journey and explain the role of art and music along the way

January 24- “The History and Excavation of the Steamboat “Heroin” c. 1832

John Davis, Director of the Ft. Towson Historical site, will speak on the history and excavation of the steamboat “Heroin” which sank in the Red River in 1838.

January 25- “All Aboard the Mercy Train”

Listen to this heartwarming story as historian William Hull of Ardmore explains the huge explosion that almost destroyed the town of Ardmore, and how medical personal boarded this steam locomotive in Gainesville, Texas to offer help and assistance to their Oklahoma neighbors.

January 30- School Days in Bryan County

Jan Walbaum of the Bryan County Genealogy Library will identify the original schools in the county..where they were..and who attended. Once there were more than 75 schools in the county.

The presentations begin at 5:30 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and usually last 30 to 45 minutes. Admission is free.

Photo by Matt Swearengin The Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories series is beginning in January. Among presentations will be two on the ghost towns of Bryan County. Ken Rainbolt and Matt Swearengin will be making these presentations that will include a slide show of photos taken by Swearengin, such as this abandoned store in Cade. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_3975.jpg Photo by Matt Swearengin The Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories series is beginning in January. Among presentations will be two on the ghost towns of Bryan County. Ken Rainbolt and Matt Swearengin will be making these presentations that will include a slide show of photos taken by Swearengin, such as this abandoned store in Cade. Photo by Matt Swearengin