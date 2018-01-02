Posted on by

A cold new year


Water sprays from a fountain that is partially frozen at the Allen Wheeler office across the street from the courthouse. Temperatures were in the teens Monday morning.


Parts of Chuckwa Creek at Carl Albert Park were frozen late Monday morning.


This First United Bank sign at West Main Street and Washington Avenue revealed the temperature was 19 degrees just before 11 a.m.


