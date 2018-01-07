Flu season and budget cuts

Influenza season is here with many states experiencing major outbreaks of the virus. Oklahoma is no exception.

With only one case of flu reported in Bryan County, an ounce of prevention, is worth twice the cure, officials say.

According to officials, even though a vaccine is available, this number could rise.

Julie Montgomery, Bryan County Health Department Regional Director of Health said, “We are eternally grateful to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for donating flu vaccine for the ten and one half county area. They really helped us with free vaccine we provided at drive up clinics which benefited so many people,”

Every year, health officials stress the importance of being vaccinated with the no cost prevention.

Montgomery said, “We used to provide free vaccine, but we had to start charging for it. Through our partnership with Choctaw, lots of people received the free vaccine. We have gone to businesses, schools, school events so that we can provide free shots to anyone who wants it. If not for the Choctaw Nation, we couldn’t have done this.”

Statewide over 200 health workers jobs are being cut or eliminated, along with cuts in services and products for citizens.

Bryan County has felt the pinch when it comes to county health positions and services.

Montgomery explained how the budget cuts impact the county, “We lost a Parent Pro program which is a home visitation program where our nurses and social services workers go into homes. It’s a program to help parents “parent.” It works with child maltreatment and child abuse.”

With cuts to that program, BCHD loses 4 professional staff positions, which Montgomery said will be a reduction in force.

She said the Health Department will also lose three nurses for their clinics for STD, WIC and Family Planning among other services.

Montgomery said, “It will be a hit to the services we can provide, but we are making every effort to ensure we can provide the same quality and same amount of services.”

She said the department will have to make some major changes to deal with this.

“We will have to stratergize regionally and we will have to move some nurses around to help out.”

When massive cuts are made, it’s hard to imagine the numbers are people who’s livelihood is affected.

One face that goes with the over 200 positions cut is Tracy Coyle, Bryan County Health Department’s Environmental Technician. Montgomery said he is a, “Phenomenal employee who is a great ambassador for the Health Department.”

The nearly 19-year employee and his position is a casualty of the state’s budget cuts.

Coyle inspects hotels and swimming pools for the BCHD.

He was the Health Department official who passed the Durant swimming pool for several years in order to continue swimming for its citizens.

A liner had been used past its lifespan until the City of Durant instituted a plan to refurbish the pool at Carl Albert Park.

Liners weren’t something the Health Department normally allows, but Durant had already had it installed, according to Coyle. He said, “Liners fail. They can have murky water under the liner that’s unchlorinated.”

He said the liner leaked, and it needed replacing for the health of swimmers.

He looks for many things when inspecting hotels and beds, especially. Sanitary sleeping conditions are a must.

As for the city pool, he inspected it, others made the decision, he said.

His eminent job loss hasn’t got him down. He doesn’t want sympathy, but he’s got a wife and children to think of.

He said he’ll be looking for a state job, if possible.

Should you get a flu shot? Will it prevent the current strain of flu circulating? The answers to these questions can be confusing.

There is so much information available but first and foremost, “Get your flu shot,” is the resounding message.

With TV news reports focusing on Australia and other areas, many could think getting a flu shot isn’t needed or that the wrong strain was planned for.

Oklahoma’s Epidemiologist at the state level stated, “while Australia has released information on the effectiveness of its influenza vaccines, the U.S. has not. However, It’s very important to understand that it is still very beneficial to receive a flu shot. As we enter our peak season in January and February, we strongly recommend a shot for anyone 6 months and older who have not yet gotten vaccinated.”

Montgomery reiterated for Bryan County that everyone should still get the shot, if you haven’t already.

She said, “Multiple strains circulate during the flu season. That’s why they have quadrivalent vaccines which cover 4 different types of flu. The OSDH monitor what types are circulating currently.”

The Center for Disease Control works with the states to coordinate efforts about the flu and its prevention and treatment.

Montgomery said, “It’s not a reportable disease, like for instance an STD. They know what’s circulating because of passive reporting by doctors and hospitals.

She said, “Sometimes health is a matter of convenience and the Choctaw Nation’s donation allowed us to make it convenient at our drive through clinic. People could just drive through, they didn’t have to get out of their car. If anyone wants us to come to their business or community center, we would be happy to do that. We can still provide shots for the community.”

It’s free, it can be convenient and the flip side is possibly catching something that could kill you. Officials say there is no reason to not get a flu shot this flu season.

Call the Bryan County Health Department at (580) 924-4284 or visit the Health Department at 1524 W. Chuckwa.

Tracy Coyle is the Bryan County Health Department's Environmental Technician. He inspects hotels, motels and swimming pools in the area. Coyle has been with the health department over 18 years and is described as a "phenomenal person and employee." His position is one of over 200 being eliminated statewide.

Officials say get your flu shot now