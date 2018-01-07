Durant firefighters respond to house fire

Staff report

The Durant Fire Department put out a fire at a home at 23114 Highway 78 after receiving a call at approximately 8 a.m. Friday about smoke coming from a residence.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the roof area, according to a DFD report.

Firefighters contained the fire to the living-room area, however flames went into the attic and the roof collapsed in the area to the left of the stove.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters had to remove parts of the roof to reach “hot spots.”

According to the fire department, the power line to the home had been broken sometime before the fire and there was a wood-burning stove in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire Chief Roger Joines estimated the loss at 50 percent.

In other news, the Durant and Bryan County 911 answering center was down Thursday due to a phone line that had been cut in the area.

All Bryan County and Durant 911 calls were rerouted through Atoka, then back to Durant via cell phone.

The line was repaired at approximately 10:45 p.m. that evening and the Durant 911 Center resumed operations.

The Durant Fire Department put out a fire Friday morning at this home on Highway 78. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Fridaymorningfire.jpg The Durant Fire Department put out a fire Friday morning at this home on Highway 78.