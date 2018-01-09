DIA swears in newest member

The Durant Industrial Authority met at Chamber of Commerce headquarters for the first meeting of 2018.

Former City Manager Paul Buntz led the meeting as Interim Director.

Jeff Hammock is the DIA’s newest member and was sworn in by Judge Ken Rainbolt just before the meeting.

Durant Mayor Jerry Tomlinson said, “We are glad to have Jeff on board the DIA. He’s a valuable asset to our city. He’s a good guy.”

Kara Byrd, Executive Director of Imagine Durant, gave the DIA board an update on the groups activities.

She outlined the strategic plan for Durant and the top priorities for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The future vision outlined by Imagine Durant states: Durant is a thriving community where citizens are out about enjoying their space. They have trust and peace with city governance and as a result feel safe and secure. Preserving the “old Durant” while advancing to a “new Durant” makes it a community so rich in character and opportunities that no citizen can imagine a better place to live. Durant has some of the best dining and night life around. It is well maintained with great streets, is lush in greenery and citizens are diverse, well educated and motivated and above everything else, they care.

A contract between the City and the DIA was discussed with no action taken. The contract will be reviewed in future meetings with both expected to agree. This past fall the City voted not to fund the DIA, but this new contract should begin a new understanding between the two, according to officials.

