Bikes donated to Boys & Girls Club

Durant High School’s Business Management class and DECA students worked together to donate bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

Unassembled bikes, as well as cash donations, were received from Durant Walmart, Landmark Bank and First United Bank. Throughout the semester, DECA students had to use leadership skills to collect donations and team building skills to assemble the bikes as a class project.

On Dec. 14, 2017, the assembled bikes were delivered to the Durant Boys and Girls Club. Larry Long, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, expressed his appreciation for the donation. DECA would like to thank everyone who contributed to this project.

Durant DECA, led by advisor Sandra Jones, is a marketing association for students and one of only 38 programs in the state.