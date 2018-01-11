Superintendent’s contract renewed

The Durant Board of Education voted to renew Superintendent Duane Merideth’s contract.

Merideth’s contract is for the term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2020. The board met in executive session to discuss this and it was voted on when the meeting reconvened.

CPA Chris Gullekson with Sanders, Bledsoe & Hewett, spoke over the telephone about the school district’s annual audit for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

“There were no instances of non-compliance,” Gullekson said. “All in all, it was a clean audit.”

School officials were pleased with the audit.

“Chris, we appreciate it very much, Merideth said.

Board Vice President Joyce Northcutt said, “I think it’s remarkable.”

The board also voted on the following agenda items:

Approved a contract for lawn mowing services with Trinity Lawn & Landscape

Approved a trip by the Durant High School Choir to participate in a performance tour May 26-29 in Branson Missouri

The board also accepted resignations since the last meeting:

Alisha Ridenour, science teacher at the middle school

Teresa Rothrock Ph.D., fourth-grade reading interventionist

The following new employments were approved:

Caroline Blagg, fourth-grade reading interventionist

Angela Dedmon, science teacher at middle school, one-year temporary position

Glenda Haddock and Shelbie Young were added to the lists of substitutes.

The Durant Board of Education met Monday for its regular monthly meeting. From left, Board Member Nate Morrison, Board Vice President Joyce Northcutt, Superintendent Duane Merideth, Board President Jim Hodson, Clerk Kelly Dillard, Treasurer Dana Briedwell, and Assistant Superintendent Kenny Chaffin. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8193.jpg The Durant Board of Education met Monday for its regular monthly meeting. From left, Board Member Nate Morrison, Board Vice President Joyce Northcutt, Superintendent Duane Merideth, Board President Jim Hodson, Clerk Kelly Dillard, Treasurer Dana Briedwell, and Assistant Superintendent Kenny Chaffin. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat