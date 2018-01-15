Woodmen of the World present check to TVM

Staff report

The Durant chapter of the Woodmen of the World presented a check to the Three Valley Museum which will provide funding for the purchase of audio/video equipment.

The check was presented Thursday evening prior the the museum’s Journey Stories presentation.

“We have been in need of this equipment for some time,” said TVM Director Nancy Ferris. “We have had so many wonderful journey stories over the past six years, but no way to record them. Now, we will save them for other generations to enjoy.”

Along with the camcorder, a multimedia projector was included in which presentations could be shown to audiences.

“We are fortunate to have the Woodmen organization as a community partner and truly grateful for their interest and contribution to preserving history,” Ferris said.

Journey Stories continues at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when there will be a presentation by Ken Rainbolt and Matt Swearengin on the ghost towns of Bryan County.

Woodman representatives presenting Three Valley Museum Director Nancy Ferris, second from left, with a check are Rhonda Decaire, Woodman President, and representatives Hudson Toews, Nancy Thrasher, and James Thrasher http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8198.jpg Woodman representatives presenting Three Valley Museum Director Nancy Ferris, second from left, with a check are Rhonda Decaire, Woodman President, and representatives Hudson Toews, Nancy Thrasher, and James Thrasher