Local model competes on Lifetime Network show

Lilyan Cole, a Choctaw girl from Colgate held a press conference Friday night at Choctaw Casino Resort’s 12th floor Miko Suite.

Her mother Kat Cole, a former model will lead her daughter through the ropes. She attends Atoka but they live Colgate, Oklahoma.

She is one of six competitors on Lifetime network’s “Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid.”

The show debuted Friday night and will run several weeks with the winner announced during the finale of the show.

Cole already knows who wins, but she didn’t say, as her contract prohibits telling the winner to anyone.

She may be the winner, as the show has already taped and is in post production.

Lily, 17 years old now said while not divulging if she’s the winner, “I’m more experienced than most of the others.”

That could have given her the advantage, but we will have to wait and see.

Kat said, “We started in March and wrapped up filming in early summer.” Later in the fall they finished shooting the extras for the show.

In the cutthroat world of modeling, every aspiring beauty needs support, guidance and sometimes an nudge down the runway.

Kat said, “Its a business. It’s not for the faint of heart, or it’ll eat you up. You have to deal with rejection. You may audition 100 times and be rejected. If you know your good it will work out.”

As for the business, Lily hopes this will eventually lead to a career as an actress. She said she wants to be an action star and play a role of Wonder Woman.

She said, “I’d also like to be an actress doing roles like Meryl Streep.”

She’s got high hopes and aspirations in the world of modeling and acting. She’s getting experience now at both.

Former model and television personality Yolanda Hadid from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” brings her expertise to the forefront as she coaches aspiring teen models to succeed on and off the catwalk.

She’s a mother herself and she’s the agent to the fashion world’s Gigi and Bella, and model son Anwar, Yolanda and her trusted team of experts will put the girls and their mothers/manager, “momagers” through an intensive eight week training program.

The focus will be on the physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand.

The 8 episode series follows the 6 young aspiring models and their mothers as they travel to New York City, shack up under one roof and pursue their dreams of becoming a supermodel.

Each week, Yolanda puts the girls and their moms through a series of lessons and assignments designed to not only test their modeling agility, but also the strength of their mother-daughter relationship.

With a $5,000 weekly prize on the line to put towards their future careers, only one girl will be left standing to win a management contract with Yolanda’s company.

This would provide the potential opportunity to be represented by IMG Models in New York.

Yolanda’s daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid, designers Tommy Hilfiger and Nicole Miller and supermodels Devon Windsor and Alek Wek make special appearances through the season.

Model-Mother teams include 15 year old Lilyan Cole and her mother Kat Cole, listed for the show as being from Coalgate, Oklahoma and Breanna (13) and Jessica Bunevacz – Los Angeles, California, Carrington (16) and Lisa Durham – Los Angeles, California, Mikayla (16) and Karen Gilles – Chicago, Illinois, Makenzie (14) and Teresa Rooney – Fishers, Indiana, Athena (13) and Diana Katoanga – Portland, Oregon.

Lots of area friends and relatives and those just curious will be watching Lily and her mother Kat Cole on the show hoping the Oklahoma girl wins the competition.

Lily Cole from Coalgate is interviewed by the Choctaw Nation media team Friday night at the Casino's Miko Suite. Kat Cole talks about the competition Friday night at the press conference.

