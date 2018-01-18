Library is refuge for some in cold weather

The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant provides a little warmth for those unfortunates who have a circumstance that may have them without heat or shelter this winter.

“It may be a veteran who has a home, but doesn’t have electricity this month, there are many situations that we don’t classify them as homeless,” said Robbee Tonubbee Director of the library.

The library has installed a patio heater outside that people congregate around to stay warm.

“Anytime it’s cold, we have some heat with our new heater. It’s radiant heat. It’s not a lot of heat but anytime it’s below 40 degrees, it’s on. We have people outside on the walkway keeping warm, ” said Tonubbee.

It could be someone traveling through town with just a backpack of belongings.

“It could be someone who has shelter with a friend, and that friend is out of town for a week. That leaves the person seeking a place to stay warm at night until their friend returns,” she said.

Keeping people warm and helping them through the library is a project very close to her heart.

When Tonubee tells details of the people who are cold outside in the morning when she comes to work, or when she leaves after a long day, she’s noticeably emotional as she talks of what she sees.

The library will even provide a warm meal. for those who may not have a home to prepare food.

It may not be a five course food offering, but it will warm them up after a hard night in the elements.

The food varies, it can b items such as mac and cheese, oatmeal, and soup, according to Tonubbee.

This costs the city nothing as the food is donated by people in the community.

The Bookista is the snack bar where the Friends of the library provide the concession items that are for sale.

Keeping people warm is important in winter in southern Oklahoma.

Gaius Sanchez, son of Jenny and Sam Sanchez, he had the idea for the “Miniature Masters Art Show” to help with the project.

The art show raised money for the heater that is outside.

That was last year, with an art show that took place last weekend providing a washer and dryer for the people who may not be able to do laundry.

This isn’t something where someone can go to the library and do free laundry, it’s for those who may not have a place to live or do their laundry.

The units will be locate in a closet inside the library, according to Tonubbee.

These are stop-gap measures that provide a service to those who are struggling to get by from day to day.

A warm, freshly cleaned change of clothes really makes an impact on someone who has searched a moment to catch their breath.

Tonubee and her staff are trying to make a difference in their lives.

Community support is really important and very appreciated by everyone involved, she said.

Library business continues as usual though as they help those they can.

Digitizing of the Durant Daily Democrat and other newspapers going back before statehood, to the 1890s is a project the staff work on continuously.

Friends of the Library and the Durant library alternate paying for the digitizing of the Durant Daily Democrat back copies and the new incarnation of the Durant Democrat as it is released.

They have microfilmed every issue, of every paper all the way to 1985.

That’s the first step in the process. That microfilm can be viewed and printed at the library. Those are negative images just like a photo negative. White lettering with black background is the usual printed product.

They send in those rolls of microfilm to have it digitized where it s available on the city’s library website at www.donaldwreynolds.okpls.org.

Those images are then available online as a positive, just like the actual newspaper with black letters and usual white background.

There are multiple newspapers and multiple databases available from home or at the library by accessing the website.

Reba Titsworth has many jobs as Assistant Librarian.

She will help anyone with online research and is an expert on Durant history.

She said, “Go to the city library website then type in your search word, and it will pull up all instances of that word. It will even highlight all instances for your research.”

Newspapers include, Durant Daily Democrat 1890-1899, 1940-1949, then up to 1985.

Other papers and assorted dates available are, but not limited to, The Durant Weekly News , Bryan County Democrat with date ranges 1900-1909, 1950-1959, and every year seems to be available in one newspaper or another.

The Southeastern Oklahoma Citizen, Independent Farmer, and The Blue County Democrat are also listed.

If one was researching the area history, all years are covered when researching on the library archive website.

Over 175,000 pages are available online.

Angie Mullen in Library Administration said, “It’s a massive project, digitizing all the back issues, but once we have it caught up to date, it will be really cool.”

She is the one who boxes up the actual copies of the Democrat and sends them to the company that puts them on rolls of the microfilm that housed at the library.

The digitization project is set up for donations to help the non profit Friends of the library fund this project.

All donations to them are tax deductable.

A person could actually leave a portion of their estate for the digitizing project, and get an estate deduction.

A donation like this would benefit countless generations in the future.

Tonubbee, Titsworth, and Mullen consider their job of archiving this rich and informative information very important to future generations.

Undoubtedly their work will benefit countless people for many years to come.

But the job of feeding and keeping people warm continues every day. Be sure to remember the library in your estate or when making donations to organizations in the community.

Robbee Tonubbee, Director of the Donald W. Reynolds Library looks through archived microfilm boxes as she prepares a batch of film to be sent off for digitization. The library website provides positive images from the negative microfilm, just like the original newspapers for viewing online. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_robbee.jpg Robbee Tonubbee, Director of the Donald W. Reynolds Library looks through archived microfilm boxes as she prepares a batch of film to be sent off for digitization. The library website provides positive images from the negative microfilm, just like the original newspapers for viewing online. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Angie Mullen with library administration, boxes current issues of the Durant Democrat for sending to the company in Cedar Rapids that microfilms the paper for patrons to view at the library. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_angie.jpg Angie Mullen with library administration, boxes current issues of the Durant Democrat for sending to the company in Cedar Rapids that microfilms the paper for patrons to view at the library. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Reba Titsworth, Assistant Librarian does research on the library’s website. Newspaper going back to the 1890s, well before statehood are available online. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_3032.jpg Reba Titsworth, Assistant Librarian does research on the library’s website. Newspaper going back to the 1890s, well before statehood are available online. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant Democrat being preserved for future generations