Former Bryan County athletic standouts Jill Braudrick Burns, Eddie Jeffcoat (middle) and Pete Huey were formally inducted into the Bryan County Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. Braudrick is a 1989 Caddo graduate, Jeffcoat graduated from Bokchito in 1990 and Huey was a 1982 Colbert grad. For more coverage of the Bryan County Tournament see Sports on page 8.

