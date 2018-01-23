Grass fire scorches 300 acres

Staff report

A grass fire burned numerous acres on Saturday.

The Durant Fire Department was dispatched to assist Calera Fire-Rescue with the fire that started in the 2800 block of Orchard Road.

According to a DFD report, the fire spread quickly due to high winds and it approached structures before it was extinguished by DFD and several volunteer fire departments.

The fire department said about 300 acres burned.

In other fires, Durant firefighters responded Sunday to a grass fire off Highway 69/75 north of the bypass. While putting out that fire, they were notified of another grass fire a tenth of a mile north of there on the west side of the highway. That fire, which as from burning leaves, was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday at 1015 W. Evergreen St. When they arrived, the occupants had put out the fire that was in a bedroom. According to the report, the fire originated from a gas heater.

Firefighters removed the heater from the residence and contacted Oklahoma Natural Gas. An ONG technician determined the heater had a water valve instead of a gas valve and that it had a leak.

Firefighter Carr tries to control the fire as it is 50 feet from a local business. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_3065OPTIONAL-delete.jpg Firefighter Carr tries to control the fire as it is 50 feet from a local business. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Homes were threatened as the raging wildfire was blown north toward area businesses and other homes. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_3089PaperHouse.jpg Homes were threatened as the raging wildfire was blown north toward area businesses and other homes. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Homeowners and here a neighbor, were assisting firefighters in the effort to keep the wildfire from claiming area homes or businesses. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_3103PaperHomeowner.jpg Homeowners and here a neighbor, were assisting firefighters in the effort to keep the wildfire from claiming area homes or businesses. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The wildfire was blown north toward Highway 70 and area businesses located there. Firefighters were able to control the fire and save homes and businesses. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0028PaperBiz.jpg The wildfire was blown north toward Highway 70 and area businesses located there. Firefighters were able to control the fire and save homes and businesses. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat