Fahrendorf to retire from Election Board

Linda Fahrendorf will not set her alarm Wednesday, March 1, 2018.

She’s retiring after reporting to work at the Bryan Count Election Board nearly 30 years.

She’s officially Bryan County Election Board’s Secretary of Elections for just a little while longer and she’s smiling big as she talks about retirement.

There’s little formality with the Secretary of the Board. She’s known fondly by everyone as Linda, the go-to person for elections.

Fahrendorf said, “I’m excited to be leaving. It’s time. I’ve thought about this for a long time. I’m happy with my decision.”

She started as Assistant Secretary in April 1989 and has seen many elections for the county and nationally.

Her position is appointed by the Senator, she said.

That Senator is Josh Brecheen who himself is retiring from office to fulfill a campaign promise he made.

She said, “I’m just a few days short of 29 years with the board. I’ve enjoyed it, but it’s going to be fun not setting the clock or having deadlines.”

Her time will be hers without having to worry about filing dates and registering people to vote.

She said one thing she’s seen is the way people look at the voting process and their contribution to democracy.

Fahrendorf said, “I used to see people waiting in line. People lined up, and lined up, with long lines extending far.”

Now she said, people don’t wait in line like they used to.

With that, she said she hopes more people realize the absentee voting process. “People can be out of town, use the absentee voting process, save the lines and vote.,” she said.

Even thinking about retirement, she’s informing citizens of the voting process.

She went from Assistant Secretary to Secretary after applying in the formal process.

Election Board Clerk Kim Norris is taking her position after completing her own application process.

She is the new Bryan County Election Board Secretary of Elections.

She is making an even bigger leap than Fahrendorf.

Norris is bypassing the Assistant Secretary position to head up the board.

Paula Downs, the current Assistant Secretary, didn’t apply or want the position, according to Fahrendorf.

Norris officially has the appointment and Fahrendorf said Kim is excited,

“I’ve been training her for months as I’ve thought about retiring,” Fahrendorf said. “I’ve brought Molly to work since I’ve been thinking about it. Buzzards got my other two dogs at home so Molly has been here with me.”

Fahrendorf said her own position entails many responsibilities. “Accounting and Administration. Reporting to the state, media relations, and those are just a few of my duties,” she said.

Norris will take those duties and continue the legacy Linda has set as she made the transition from 20th to 21st century.

Fahrendorf saw technology advance when it came to voting.

She said, “I love and it’s absolutely magnificent how Oklahoma has the same voting from county to county.”

Her life for nearly 30 years has been geared around elections.

Now her life will be much slower and more mellow as she does crafts, plays with her constant companion, the little gray poodle named Molly and as she travels.

She won’t mind answering election questions, but she won’t have to keep up with election dates or set alarm clocks.

That, Fahrendorf said, “Will make me happy.”

