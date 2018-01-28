Alabama Street undergoing improvements

By Dan Pennington

The City of Durant is in the process of upgrading or refurbishing a roadway on the city’s south side.

An existing three-block segment of Alabama Street from west of the railroad is getting curbs, gutter and will be essentially a new street.

Roads that are refurbished in this manner, usually have underground pipes and infrastructure that is best worked on when the road is torn up.

Officials said it makes better sense to fix underground infrastructure when the road surface is open and easiest to get to.

This work is being done on this stretch of roadway with it receiving a new road bed and surface.

Funds are not from city coffers, but from a CDBG Grant awarded the city, officials said.

Another improvement project nearly completed is in the 400 block of West Mississippi Street near the baseball fields.

James Young, City of Durant Street Superintendent said, “We still have to put in some crosswalks and signage on the Mississippi project. We will complete this Alabama project and then come back and take care of both locations at the same time.”

That work will be done when weather is warmer.

The weather has slowed the projects down a bit, according to Young, but he said it should moving along faster until completion.

Young said, “It’s been too cold to pour. Weather permitting, we should pour Alabama Street section in the next couple of weeks.”

The specific use Community Development Block Grant is a specific “Small Cities” grant acquired by Durant Grants Coordinator Rebecca Collins.

The money has strict guidelines as to what type of area it can be used.

She explained the grant requires funds to benefit areas with at least 51% low income households.

The city had to determine that the Alabama Street area was the best candidate for the refurbishment.

Collins said, “A door-to-door survey was conducted for the areas specifically benefiting from these improvements.”

She said the results did meet the low-income requirement.

The Alabama project should be completed by the end of February, according to Young.

He said he’s very proud of his entire department daily and he’s proud of them because both projects have the crews working out in the weather.

Young said, “Two crews have primarily been working on the projects. The crews are Ryan Jones, Shawn Melton,Tim Henson,Dennis Taylor ,Tony Baeza and Calvin Patterson, but the whole department has spent some time on it when needed.”

