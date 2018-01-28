New heater/air conditioner for club

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant recently received a donation of a central-heat air conditioner unit for the old Durant Middle School gymnasium.

The intake unit was installed in place of the vintage 75-year-old fan units that hung above the gymnasium floor.

The Sarkeys Foundation of Norman donated the air heat units.

Sarkeys J. Sarkeys came to America in 1874 from Lebanon.

He was excited about the opportunities in America.

Sarkeys died in 1965 at age 92.

His foundation started small with $14,000 the first year from his business, Sarkeys Inc.

To date, the Sarkeys Foundation has given more than $80 million to various organizations in their long history.

Executive Director Larry Long is very happy that his kids who attend the club will stay cooler in summer and warmer in winter.

The kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant are proud of their new air conditioner/heating unit donated by the Sarkeys Foundation. Executive Director Larry Long is shown here with kids from the club and Operations Director Larry Paschall, Michelle Williams-VISTA volunteer, and Assistant Athletic Director Jarran Amos. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_boysEnh.jpg The kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant are proud of their new air conditioner/heating unit donated by the Sarkeys Foundation. Executive Director Larry Long is shown here with kids from the club and Operations Director Larry Paschall, Michelle Williams-VISTA volunteer, and Assistant Athletic Director Jarran Amos. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

