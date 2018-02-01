Homes, church escape wild fire

A Tuesday wildfire threatened several homes and a church north of Silo, burning through ranch land and hay meadows on both sides of State Highway 78.

At least six fire departments from two counties responded to the afternoon fire, as well as several residents and passing motorists who employed fire extinguishers to protect Brown Baptist Church until fire crews arrived.

The fire began in the vicinity of the church and quickly spread northward as 20 mile per hour winds kicked the flames from ground level to as high as 10 feet.

At one point, a fire truck from Bee-Butcher Pen VFD in Johnston County was overtaken by flames as a volunteer firefighter attempted to enter grassland to reach the fire line. He was able to reverse course onto the highway and was spraying water on the flames moments later.

Thick smoke led Bryan County deputies and OHP troopers to briefly close a portion of SH 78 at the county line, re-routing traffic from SH 199 back to Madill or through the county roads with Brown Ranch.

The fire crossed into Johnston County and crept toward the Nida community, reaching hay bales and a barn on the Cullum property. No other damage or injuries were reported, and no word is available on how many acres were scorched.

Homes and other property were kept safe by fire crews from Silo, Durant, Bee-Butcher Pen, Caddo, Calera and Milburn fire departments. A truck or two would be staged at each residence to keep the flames from threatening homes.

“Near critical fire weather conditions will occur (Wednesday) due to warm, dry, and breezy conditions, especially across southwestern Oklahoma and western north Texas where record warmth is possible,” stated the National Weather service as of noon Wednesday. “Fire weather concerns will decrease Thursday into early next week as cooler weather moves into the area.”

The sunset fire capped a busy day for Durant Fire Department. On Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a reported grass fire on North 49th Street, only to find flames shooting through the roof of a home.

Steve Kelso of DFD reported that crews were able to knock down most of the fire using less than 400 gallons of water in a brush truck, until more apparatus could arrive.

“That was very impressive of the water management and firefighting skills performed,” Kelso stated in his report.

A propane tank was inside, hissing gas, which caused firefighters to take extra precautions fighting the structure fire. Ultimately, the fire was contained to a small portion of the home.

Durant firefighters also extinguished a small grass fire at Reid and SE 3rd streets on Tuesday.

A Durant firefighter tackles a wildfire just a few yards from Brown Baptist Church on Tuesday. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_6382.jpg A Durant firefighter tackles a wildfire just a few yards from Brown Baptist Church on Tuesday. A fire truck from Bee-Butcher Pen VFD in Johnston County is surrounded by flames while fighting a Tuesday wildfire on SH 78. The firefighter was able to reverse course onto the roadway and was out spraying water moments later. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_6392.jpg A fire truck from Bee-Butcher Pen VFD in Johnston County is surrounded by flames while fighting a Tuesday wildfire on SH 78. The firefighter was able to reverse course onto the roadway and was out spraying water moments later.

Multiple departments respond to fire