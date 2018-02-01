Crystal Ball benefits Boys and Girls Club

Larry Long, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club addressed the crowd Saturday night for Durant’s premier event, The Crystal Ball. It raised over $151,000 for the club and it’s programs. Long told of when he became a club member at 8 years old on the death of his mother, as he lived with his disabled father.

A night of food, fun and dancing last Saturday at the Crystal Ball as the band Mixed Tape played crowd favorites.

George and Michelle Breeden won the auction item, autographed Blake Shelton Guitar in the Crystal Ball auction. Breeden paid $6,100 for the collectible from the star of NBC’s “The Voice” and CMA award winner who lives in Tishomingo.