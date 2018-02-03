Mission of Mercy dental event continues today

The ninth annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has brought free dental services to Bryan County.

Friday, more than 500 patients were provided free dental services at Choctaw Event Center.

According to officials with Mission of Mercy, “There’s no place on Earth where more dentistry will be taking place than Durant on February 2nd and 3rd.”

The clinic continues today with twice as many patients as yesterday expected.

Income or age does not matter or whether a person has insurance or no insurance.

Anyone can be treated, according to officials with MoM.

The first weekend of February, a small city of dentistry workers and volunteers pull into a city, on their mission of mercy, and provide an ease to many people’s dental pain problems.

“Dentists, dental hygienists and those connected are the ones who donate their time and service to the Mission of Mercy dental event. There are many not connected to the profession who donate their time,” Katie Fabrie said.

Fabrie is with the Gooden Group who is promoting this regional event in Durant.

The Mission of Mercy dental event has been held in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as Lawton, Woodward, McAlester, and several others since its start nine years ago.

They like to spread the free dental service out over the state to as many people as possible.

More than half the population of Bryan County have no dental coverage, according to officials.

Chairman of the event, Atoka Dentist Dr. Matt Hookom, said, “There are so many who need help. It takes over 1,700 volunteers to make an event like this go this weekend. This is an amazing event that I’m happy to be a part of. If you’ve ever had a toothache, we take care of that.”

A sign in the front states that no narcotic pain medicines will be dispensed.

This prevents those scamming the system for pain meds, out of the event.

Not all services with a dentist are stereo-typically painful. Cosmetic dentistry is a very important aspect of the treatment.

“Some people may just have a missing tooth which affects their confidence, we can do something about that. We can do partials too. We do fillings, root canals on front teeth. We are addressing the most pressing dental needs first,” Hookum said.

Dr.Hookum is from Marietta and he based his practice in Atoka where his wife is from.

Being a native of southern Oklahoma, the people of this area are very close to his heart.

His mom and dad are in Marietta with Matt sending a shout out, “Hi mom!”

Dr. Hookom also had something for those who’ve helped with the event.

He said, “I’d like to give a shout out to the people of Durant also, and the surrounding communities. Everyone has been amazing. This event wouldn’t have happened without many businesses and individuals and Choctaw. They’ve donated food, their money and resources. All the volunteers are what make this a success too.”

Hookom is well known in this area for his dental implant seminars where he gives away a free dental implant worth nearly $2,000 to those who attend.

This service is very important because many Bryan county residents do not have any type of dental insurance.

Those who do may have met their maximum coverage their policy provides which usually doesn’t fill the need.

The American Mission of Mercy provides the equipment for the two-day event.

They hold their dental clinics all over the U.S.

Their website lists the various cities they provide their services.

One official said, “All this equipment comes in on semis. We unload on Thursday and set it up.”

The Choctaw Event Center looks like a huge dentist office with dental chairs and people reclining as they have their teeth worked on.

Friday, many hoping to be provided free dental care began waiting outside while it was still dark.

Many of the workers are from Oklahoma University School of Dentistry in Norman.

One official said, “They come in the door, many will have bags. They leave their belongings safe in a cubicle while they have the work performed.”

Many came in with backpacks and tents, prepared to camp out another day had they not been seen Friday.

Everyone in line, well over 500 people, were seen and treated before they closed the line off for the day.

Saturday, the organization’s goal of 1500 should easily be met with well over 1000 expected on most people’s day off.

Lots of people were lined up at 8 p.m. last night with treatment that began at 5 a.m. this morning.

Officials anticipate everyone who shows up can be helped in one way or another.

Dr. Hookom said, “We want everyone to come on out. We have 1,700 people waiting to take care of them.”

Friday, the Mission of Mercy dental event provided care for more than 500 with officials expecting over 1,000 more today. Selene Williams of Tulsa has dental cleaning performed by OU senior dental hygiene student Arshia Akbaruni, on left, and OU senior Layan Salous, both of Oklahoma City. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_3587Dental1.jpg Friday, the Mission of Mercy dental event provided care for more than 500 with officials expecting over 1,000 more today. Selene Williams of Tulsa has dental cleaning performed by OU senior dental hygiene student Arshia Akbaruni, on left, and OU senior Layan Salous, both of Oklahoma City. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Oklahoma Mission of Mercy dental event continues today with 1,000 people expected to be seen. They expect the entire two-day event will have provided dental services to 1,500 patients. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_3590DentalWide.jpg Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Oklahoma Mission of Mercy dental event continues today with 1,000 people expected to be seen. They expect the entire two-day event will have provided dental services to 1,500 patients. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

1,000 expected today