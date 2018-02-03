Bryan County under emergency burn ban

A 14-day burn ban has been issued for Bryan County, through Feb. 15.

Bryan County commissioners Ron Boyer and Tony Simmons approved the ban on outdoor burning after an emergency session of the Board of Commissioners on Thursday morning. There are no exceptions to the ban, meaning all outdoor fires such as camp fires and trash fires, are not allowed.

A resolution signed by the commissioners states that, “extreme fire danger exists in Bryan County.” The meeting was held two days after a large wildfire flared up north of Silo which required at least six fire departments to contain and protect homes.

“By virtue of this resolution, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild-lands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop, or other wild-lands fire,” states the resolution.

Punishment for those violating the burn ban could include a fine up to $100 and imprisonment up to in year.

The Jan. 30 drought monitor for southern Oklahoma and northern Texas provided by US Department of Agriculture, shows most of Bryan County in the “moderate” drought zone. Counties north and west of Bryan are listed in “severe” drought.

Some portions of the Red River bottom lands are listed as “abnormally dry,” the zone of least concern for the five-step drought monitor scale. No areas in Oklahoma or Texas are in “extreme” or exceptional” drought, the highest levels on the USDA scale.

Zach Maxwell | Durant Democrat A grass fire burns both sides of State Highway 78 this week at the Bryan-Johnston county line. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_6403.jpg Zach Maxwell | Durant Democrat A grass fire burns both sides of State Highway 78 this week at the Bryan-Johnston county line.