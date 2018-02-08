South 9th Arts District vision discussed

Durant Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Reed leads her group in discussing the ideas they have for an Arts District for the South 9th corridor. Reed is President of the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival who partnered with the city for the initial vision of the project.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Each table at the workshop compiled list of various aspects of the vision for the South 9th Arts District. It’s very early in the planning stage with grant money recently awarded from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Bryan County United Way Agency Director Pam Robinson leads the discussion at her table. Everyone at the workshop shared ideas for the area.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
The South 9th business corridor was once a strategic area in Durant. Long before the interstates and expressways, it was the south entrance to Durant. Nearly 60 years ago, the Highway 69/75 expressway was built which took traffic and some of Durant’s business west of the city and away from downtown. The South 9th area