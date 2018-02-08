Posted on by

South 9th Arts District vision discussed

,

Leaders, business owners and citizens share ideas

By Dan Pennington - dan@durantdemocrat.com


Durant Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Reed leads her group in discussing the ideas they have for an Arts District for the South 9th corridor. Reed is President of the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival who partnered with the city for the initial vision of the project.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Each table at the workshop compiled list of various aspects of the vision for the South 9th Arts District. It’s very early in the planning stage with grant money recently awarded from the National Endowment of the Arts.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Bryan County United Way Agency Director Pam Robinson leads the discussion at her table. Everyone at the workshop shared ideas for the area.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

The South 9th business corridor was once a strategic area in Durant. Long before the interstates and expressways, it was the south entrance to Durant. Nearly 60 years ago, the Highway 69/75 expressway was built which took traffic and some of Durant’s business west of the city and away from downtown. The South 9th area
