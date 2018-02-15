Catholic church holds groundbreaking for new building

Shown are, Jack Accountius, Parish Council President, Father Valerian Gonsalves, , St. William Pastor, Bishop David Konderla from Tulsa, Ben Bryant, Shea Pilgreen, and Kenny Perry, Project Manager, Mid-Plains Construction.
Bishop David Konderla is shown using his shovel and the children using theirs to help with the groundbreaking.
Submitted Some say dreams don’t come true, but Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, proved to be an exception for the parishioners of St. William Catholic Church. This day, they celebrated 10 years of hard work from all the parishioners by attending the official Blessing and Groundbreaking of their new parish hall/education building. The church thanks Frank