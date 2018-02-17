Revenue is rising in Mead

Photos by Matt Swearengin Shown is new playground equipment at the Royce Ford Mead Park. Town officials say this equipment was purchased from funds generated through sales tax revenue.
New signs were placed late last year for Mead Cemetery. This one is is at the Highway 70 and Mead Cemetery Road intersection. The Town of Mead has also replaced stop signs throughout town.
The American flag flies at Mead Cemetery as shown in this photo taken in February 2017. Mead officials are continuing to work toward sprucing up the cemetery.
Business is increasing Mead and because of that, officials say they are putting the tax money to good use for town improvements. Mead Town Council met Tuesday evening. Members of the council are: Mayor Judy Boone and council members Phillip Ingram and Leroy Norris. Kerry Groce, who is pastor of Mead Baptist church, is the