The Remarkable career of Mattie Lynch

Mrs. Chisholm and Mrs. Folsom moved to their new building west of Smith and Swinney’s Drug Store on Buffalo Street in April of 1899.
Early advertising often included these “trade carnivals.” Note the ads for two of the local milliners.
Vintage hats are on display at Craighead’s Five and Dime in Caddo.
Sadie Williams, sister of Cowboy Pink Williams, loved her stylish hats.
A brief overview of women’s fashions from 1900-1920 shows that dresses became slimmer, more practical, and somewhat more comfortable as women became active in business, sports, and outdoor activities. Gone were the bustle and the hoop skirt. Women required clothing that didn’t restrict them from managing a restaurant, playing tennis, or hunting for quail. The