Durant Chamber rocks, rolls into 2018

Zach Maxwell - zach@durantdemocrat.com


The 2018 Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet held Saturday evening at Choctaw Casino Resort had a 1950 rock-n-roll theme.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Elvis impersonator Donnie Pyle is shown with Tommy and Barbara Kramer at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Shaun Banner, president of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks during Saturday’s banquet.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate Durant’s march toward with the future with a throwback to “old time rock-n-roll” at the 117th annual banquet of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. Many dressed the part in varsity letterman jackets, ladies in poodle skirts – and there was even an Elvis in the Magnolia Ballroom at Choctaw
