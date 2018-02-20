Durant Chamber rocks, rolls into 2018

The 2018 Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet held Saturday evening at Choctaw Casino Resort had a 1950 rock-n-roll theme.
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Elvis impersonator Donnie Pyle is shown with Tommy and Barbara Kramer at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Shaun Banner, president of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks during Saturday’s banquet.
Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate Durant’s march toward with the future with a throwback to “old time rock-n-roll” at the 117th annual banquet of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. Many dressed the part in varsity letterman jackets, ladies in poodle skirts – and there was even an Elvis in the Magnolia Ballroom at Choctaw