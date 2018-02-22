Rain and ice take toll on power, roads

A one-vehicle accident took place on the US 70 bypass west of Durant on Tuesday, during heavy downpours. Durant police, fire and EMS personnel responded to this scene, but the condition of the driver was not immediately available.
A tree coated in ice Wednesday at High Meadows Apartments on the west side of Durant.
Steven Allison scrapes ice off of the family vehicle on Wednesday at North Park Apartments on University Boulevard.
Bryan County took a direct hit from the shifting late winter weather which caused power outages and icy roads across the Red River region. More than 1,000 Southeastern Electric Cooperative customers lost power in Bryan and Choctaw counties on Wednesday due to ice on power lines. Most of those power outages were scattered across rural