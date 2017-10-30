Bobby Hayes McBride Sr., a resident of Bennington, Oklahoma, and beloved family member, passed away in Durant, Oklahoma on Thursday October 26, 201 at the age of 73 years 6 months and 17 days. He was born on April 9, 1944 in Stockdale, Texas. Bobby married his partner in life Linda Faye in Bay City, Texas on April 21, 1965.

Bobby was a plant manager for Air Liquide in Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Hawaii, and California. He retired to Oklahoma where he raised certified Angus cattle. Bobby loved spending time with his cherished grandchildren, and taking friends to see his cattle. He appreciated his land, and enjoyed being outside.

Mr. McBride is survived by his beloved wife, Linda of the home; children, Bobby McBride, Jr. and wife Dana of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kimberly Anderson and husband James of Fort Collins, Colorado, Russell McBride of Holden, Louisiana, Vicky O’Connor of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Lori Wisian Patterson of Cuero, Texas; 16 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Brandt of Texas, Margie Buchanan of Texas, Opal Estes and husband Dan of Texas, and Ruth Cowey of Texas.

Family hour will be from 6-7:00 PM October 31st at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday November 1st at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggest that donations be made to C.A.S.A. at www.oklahomacasa,org

