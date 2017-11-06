Brian Wayne Robertson entered his earthly life on January 8, 1972 in Sherman, Texas born to Joseph Franklin and Vicki Lynn (Reed) Robertson and entered his eternal home in Heaven on November 2, 2017 in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 45.

Brian graduated from Whitesboro Christian Academy and moved to Durant in 2005. He worked for Cardinal Float Glass in Durant as a Maintenance Tech for the last 10 years. Brian was of the Baptist faith and he enjoyed riding his Harley with his group of friends. Brian loved his family and treasured the time he spent with his three children. We search for answers when we grieve, we long for the love and comfort that we were used to sharing, wishing we had one more hug, one more moment, wanting to see that smile, just one more time, Love lives on, with every memory, with every picture, with every flutter of our hearts, Love lives on. Brian lived a life he loved, cherished his children, from building cars to painting fingernails, he loved being a dad, A tough guy image, with a smirk that held one of the kindest souls we’ve ever known, he shared his love with his children and family, and with countless friends, as we continue our journey, we must carry that love with us, when we share that love, his love lives on.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Joe Robertson; grandparents, Billy and Dorine Robertson and William and Margreet Reed and uncle, Billy Robertson.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his mother, Vicki Francis and husband Jim of Sherman, TX; children, Kyler Robertson and (Erica Martin) of Durant, OK, Kade Robertson and (Jaime Hollingsworth) of Pottsboro, TX; daughter, Olivia Robertson of Pottsboro, TX; step mother, Jackie Robertson of Denison,TX; grandsons, Noah Parker Robertson of Pottsboro, TX and Christopher Martin of Durant, OK; girlfriend and soul mate, Adriann Benzer of Whitesboro, TX; brother, Brad Robertson of Whitesboro, TX; sisters, Jennifer Cate and husband Maurice of Whitewright, TX and Amy McGriff and husband Mike of Alpharetta, GA; brothers, Garret and Clint Sutherland; lifelong friend and mother of his children, Jennifer Young-Robertson of Pottsboro, TX; and numerous extended family and friends.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel. Jody Dyer will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, TX with Jason Stubblefield, Jason Yates, Lane Garlington, Eric Perchica, Terry Stephens, James Reed, Burk Morphew and Todd Detro serving as pallbearers. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

