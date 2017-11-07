John Arthur Goodman

John Arthur Goodman of Baltimore, Maryland died on November 1, 2017. He was the son of Paul William Goodman and Mildred Novotny Goodman who pre-deceased him and the brother of Ada Louise Goodman who died in 2014.

John was born on May 23, 1947 in Durant, Oklahoma and was educated in the Durant public schools and graduated from Oklahoma State University. He subsequently obtained a Masters Degree in Landscape Architecture from Louisiana State University. He began his career with the Department of Natural Resources of the State of Maryland and also worked for the National Trust for Historical Preservation. John helped design and implement plans for historic restoration of the landscapes for a number of National Trust properties. In 1980, he began a decades long career as a sales associate with Neiman-Marcus department store where he developed a devoted clientele.

John was a significant collector of art glass and ceramics and other American crafts. He was also a master chef with an extensive collection of cookbooks. He was a devoted friend and benefactor whose intelligence, taste and generosity were exceptional. He will be greatly missed by many friends.

There are no immediate survivors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029.