Leona V. Hayes

Leona V. Hayes a resident of Caddo passed away on Monday November 6th at the age of 79. Family hour will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday November 9th at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home before the graveside service. The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday November 9th at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant.