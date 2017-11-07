Ruth Ellen Morris

Ruth Ellen Morris passed away on Monday November 6th. Family Hour will be from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday November 9th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A church service in honor of her life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday November 10th at the Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating. Interment will follow at Butler Cemetery in Lane, Oklahoma. Family and friends may send online condolences and view tributes at www.holmescoffeymurray.com . Services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma.