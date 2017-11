Charles W. “Charlie” Scott

Charles W. “Charlie” Scott, of Bennington, OK, passed from this life on November 15, 2017 at the age of 71, in Durant, OK.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. Graveside at the Soper Cemetery in Soper, OK with interment to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Boswell.