Jolene (Coulter) Derrick

Jolene (Coulter) Derrick of Durant, OK passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017 in at the age of 61. She was born on February 7, 1956 in Durant, OK to Melvin Clinton Coulter and Rosita (Airington) Coulter.

A lifelong Durant resident, Jolene attended Durant Public Schools. She was married to the late Freddy Edwin Gayle then married Jackie Ray Derrick and he preceded her in death in 2007. Jolene was employed by The Choctaw Nation as an EVS worker. She was a member of the Liveoak United Pentecostal Church. In her spare time you could find her outdoors fishing, camping, swimming, or going to yard sales. She liked going on drives, spending time on her phone and with her grandchildren. Jolene was the rock of the family, and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by; her parents, Melvin and Rosita Coulter; both husbands, Freddy Gayle and Jackie Ray Derrick; two sisters, Joyce Ann and Mickie along with one brother Ray Coulter.

Survivors include her two sons Glen Gayle of Durant, OK; Paul Gayle and wife Marcy of Chickasha, OK; two sisters Darlene Brinlee and husband Dewayne of Whitesboro, TX and Cleta Pittman of Durant, OK; two brothers, Junior Coulter and wife Denise of Durant, OK, and Johnny Coulter and wife Cyndi of Durant, OK; seven grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and a host of many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Liveoak United Pentecostal Church in Durant with Minister Lawrence Buller and Minister William Airington officiating. Interment will follow in Lehigh Cemetery with Will Coulter, Cody Coulter, Tyler Coulter, Josh Creasman, Steven Brinlee, and Kevin Roberts serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Roberts, Chris Roberts, Justin Roberts, Jason Airington, Chad Airington, Johnny Ray Coulter, Glen Gayle Jr., Gage Gayle, Clinton Gayle, and Jakeb Gayle. Family will accept friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

