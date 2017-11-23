Marion Franklin Norris

In Loving Memory Of Marion Franklin Norris.

Marion Franklin Norris was born on February 13, 1951 in Grapevine, Texas and passed from this life on November 20, 2017 in Calera, Oklahoma.

Mr. Norris was preceded in death by his mother Ora Dale Vanderpool; Father Henry Norris; Sister Lynda Wobser; niece Lavonne Norris; and his brothers Paul Elmo Norris and Ronnie Norris.

Marion is survived by his wife Eugenia (Jeannie) Norris of Calera, Oklahoma; children Michael Paul Norris and wife Jennifer Norris of Calera, Oklahoma, Cody Whatley and wife Dyani Marie Norris of Kingston, Oklahoma; Four Grandchildren – Skylar and Marissa Norris of Calera, Oklahoma, McKenna and Lela Whatley of Kingston, Oklahoma; Brothers – Carey Norris and wife Helinda Norris of Milton, Florida, LeRoy Norris and wife Pandora of Mead, Oklahoma; Steve Norris and wife Joy Norris of McAlester, Oklahoma; Brother-in-law, David Wobser of Durant, Oklahoma; many nieces, nephews, and host of Friends.

Family Hour will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2017. Memorial Services for Marion Norris will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 27, 2017 at Brown’s Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma with Monty Woods officiating.