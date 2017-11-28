Idella Sue Thompson

Idella Sue Thompson entered into this life on March 15, 1943 in Pampa, Texas and joined her forever love into eternal rest with loving family by her side on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at her lake home at the age of 74 years.

Sue attended Pampa schools and later married Harold Dean Thompson on April 21, 1962. They began a life full of traveling and adventure. She was passionate about music, gardening, cooking, crafting, playing dominoes and making a house a home for her family. Her warm nature, sweet smile and pure heart will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Thompson; son Darrell Thompson; parents Wesley and Sadie Lane; brother Doyle Lane and sister Norma Lee Odom.

Those loved ones left to cherish Sue’s memory are her daughter Melinda Wilkinson; granddaughter Jaime Wilkinson and Dustin Flanagan; grandson Russell Thompson and wife Erin; sister Maxine Hawkins; daughter in law Pam Thompson; granddaughter Tammi Smith; great granddaughters Madison and Kadence Thompson and numerous extended family and friends.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, December 1, 2017 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel. Charles and Judy Garner will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha, OK with Tom Hawkins, Douglas Lane, David Lane, Dwight Lane, Earl Livingston and Carrol Fulton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Garner, Bob Powell and Bill Phillips. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.