Verna Mae Kitchens

Verna Mae “McGrew” Kitchens, a resident of Caddo, Oklahoma passed into the Arms of her Savior in Durant, Oklahoma on December 2, 2017, at the age of 89. Family Hour was from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday December 4th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday December 5th at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma with Rev. Clifford Joines officiating. Family and friends may send online condolences and view tributes at www.holmescoffeymurray.com . Services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma.