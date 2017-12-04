Sandra F. Burns

Sandra F. Burns, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, passed away in Denison, Texas on December 2, 2017, at the age of 75. Family Hour was one hour before the service from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Monday December 4th at the Blue Baptist Church in Blue, Oklahoma. The service wias held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Charles William, and Bro. Dale Ballard officiating. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Durant. Family and friends may send online condolences and view tributes at www.holmescoffeymurray.com . Services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma.