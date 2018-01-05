Jerry Glen Lowry

Jerry Glen Lowry, age 69, passed away peacefully January 5, 2018. Jerry was born in Duncan Oklahoma. He and his family moved to Durant when he was a small boy. Durant was where Jerry called home.

He was born on July 31, 1948 to Herbert Claud and Dolly Obaleen Lowry. He was one of 5 siblings. He adored his brothers and sister, Jimmy, Billy, and Patsy. Jerry married Charlotte Sorrels in 1968. Together they had two daughters, Stephanie Dawn, and Edith Amy. Jerry’s daughters were the light of his life. Then his grandchildren came along and they stole his heart. Dylan, Jack, Katy, Fallon, and Nash were his world. He said “I didn’t know heaven was on earth until Arya and Nora were born, “ his two beloved great-granddaughters.

Jerry was a carpenter by trade and he could build or fix anything! He had a great love for making marble boards for his friends and family. Jerry was a graduate of Durant High. He educated himself by immersing himself in books. He loved History. His granddaughter said “he knew anything and everything you’d ever want to know.”

Jerry loved his family, his church family, his family at Cardiac Rehab, and his precious family at The Village. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mead.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Stephanie Lowry Cooper and husband Gary of Decatur, Texas; Amy Lowry, Durant. His grandchildren, Dylan, Jack, Katy, Nash, and Fallon. His beloved great-grandchildren, Arya and Nora. Brothers Jimmy Lowry and wife Marilyn. Billy Lowry and wife, Pam. Sister Patsy Lowry Robinson and husband John. 7 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great great nieces and nephews. Special friends Linda, Sharon, Sally, Pastor Randy, and Theresa and staff at Cardiac Rehab. Bonus daughter Nicole and her children Wade, Wyatt, Tara, and Charlotte.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kay Cooper Lowry, and his infant brother Ronnie.

Services will be Held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 3:00pm, January 7. Family Hour will be at 2:00pm prior to the funeral services. Jerry will be cremated. Pallbearers are Dennis Bowen, Randy Cloyd, Tommy Rowland, David Gardner, Jeremy Loper, and Rusty Parr. Honorary pallbearers are David Case, Jason Lowery, Rick Mannery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to the Hands of Hope Food Bank, Cardiac Rehab of Durant, or Emmanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.