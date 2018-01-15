Matthew Edward Johnson

Matthew Edward Johnson, 35, of Durant, OK passed away Friday, January 12, 2018, in Midwest City, OK. Matt was born in Chickasha, OK on November 22, 1982. He was raised in both Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Matt was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School and had a bachelors degree in accounting from St. Francis University of Edenburg, PA. Matt was a valued employee of Alorica in Durant, OK and was also an avid sports fan.

Survivors include Parents Steve Johnson and wife Annette of Mead, OK, Mother Lisa Padisak of Snow Shoe, PA, sister Stacy Johnson-Bundrant and husband Corey of Mead, OK. And maternal grandparents Ed and Barbara Padisak of Snow Shoe, PA. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and friends.

Matt is preceded in death by sister Desiree Johnson and paternal grandparents Wendell and Earlene Johnson.

Services will be held at Victory Life Church on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 5 pm in Durant, OK.

In lieu of flowers donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association in Matt’s memory.